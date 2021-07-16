-$0.50 EPS Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AUTL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.94. 1,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $418.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 121,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 197,636 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

