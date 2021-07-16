-$0.50 EPS Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AUTL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.94. 1,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $418.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 121,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 197,636 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.