$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

