$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. AptarGroup posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $138.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.28. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

