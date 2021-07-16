$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $914.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

