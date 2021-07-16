$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG stock opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

