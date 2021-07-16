$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

