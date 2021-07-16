$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.62. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.