$1.74 EPS Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.68. Gartner reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Gartner stock opened at $253.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.36. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,546,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

