$10.29 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce $10.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.32 million. Immatics reported sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $41.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.33 million to $42.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.38 million, with estimates ranging from $39.45 million to $44.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Immatics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 803,611 shares during the period.

IMTX stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

