1,003 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.