108,800 Shares in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,371,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.78 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

