10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,652 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.

OTCMKTS:VCVCU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

