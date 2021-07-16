11,030 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in SFL by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SFL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SFL by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

