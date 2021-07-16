$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.94 million to $13.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $52.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $57.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.40 million, with estimates ranging from $47.99 million to $93.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21).

NTST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 93.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.10 million and a P/E ratio of 36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.