1,448,873 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,448,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,264,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.86% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

