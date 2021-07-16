148,775 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Hologic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. 65,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

