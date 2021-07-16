149,991 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $732,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHHC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

