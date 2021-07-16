150,000 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $745,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS MACAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.