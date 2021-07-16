155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Rating Reiterated by COKER & PALMER

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating reiterated by COKER & PALMER in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.34 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

