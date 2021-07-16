193,623 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 193,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress bought 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

