1Life Healthcare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,178 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,345% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ONEM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $26.34. 14,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $1,241,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,436.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,861 shares of company stock worth $2,098,812. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

