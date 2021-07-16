1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 249,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FCCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $219.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

