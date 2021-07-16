$2.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report earnings of $2.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Align Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 831.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $621.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $597.89.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

