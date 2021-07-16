21,857 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

NASDAQ FIXD remained flat at $$53.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,421. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48.

