21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.37

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 1766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

