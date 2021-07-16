221,948 Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Trebia Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREB. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,278,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREB remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Friday. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,182. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

