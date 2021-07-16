24,185 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 491.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMVM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.18. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,755. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.