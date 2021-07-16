250,000 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kernel Group stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

