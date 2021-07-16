275,000 Shares in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 12.94% of Blue Water Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLUW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000.

Shares of BLUW stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

