27,629 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,255,000 after buying an additional 361,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,038,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. 6,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,896. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

