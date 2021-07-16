$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $3.33 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,297 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 3.05.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.