30,255 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $406.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.10. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

