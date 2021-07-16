30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Short Interest Update

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 334.5% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TDCH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. 30DC has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

30DC, Inc provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services.

