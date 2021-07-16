3,631 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $434,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,316,074. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

