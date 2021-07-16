$38.31 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce sales of $38.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.60 million and the highest is $38.80 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $155.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $158.16 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $169.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $688.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

