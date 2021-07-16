398,272 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 398,272 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $8,915,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.