3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.5% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

