4,045 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FV. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41.

