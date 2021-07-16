44,600 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $296.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

