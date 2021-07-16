$5.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $5.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.56 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,123,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

