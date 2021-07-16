500,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFEU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $10,889,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $8,037,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $7,440,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $6,895,000.

Shares of CFFEU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 10,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

