52,940 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,948,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $14,910,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,478,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,913. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

