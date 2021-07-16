543 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.