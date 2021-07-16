$60.14 Million in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce $60.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.23 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. Prothena posted sales of $200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29,970%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $160.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $200.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,422. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

