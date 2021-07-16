60,000 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSGU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $6,009,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Shares of FRSGU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

