63,107 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Vector Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vector Acquisition by 931.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VACQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

