$632.03 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report sales of $632.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.80 million. First Solar reported sales of $642.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,002 shares of company stock worth $2,824,568. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

