64,000 Shares in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BENE. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

