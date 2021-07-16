650,000 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,031,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000.

COVAU stock remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

