$75.62 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report sales of $75.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. Gogo reported sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $317.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.95 million to $329.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $352.16 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 115,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 251,295 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

